PM Dancila: I will resign if I don't reach second round of elections

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, the Social Democrat leader, has reiterated she will resign from head of PSD if she doesn't reach the second round of the presidential elections, but she pointed out that the Social Democrats' objective is to win the presidential elections "round by round." 


She told Digi 24 private television broadcaster on Wednesday evening that her statement according to which she will resign from head of PSD if she doesn't reach the second round of the elections is still valid, she answered: "Most definitely. I did say this, for it's normal to take responsibility for one's own results. Like any territory, any county or community undertakes to reach a certain target, Bucharest, too, the Bucharest districts need to establish a certain score, and I, too, need to do that. Of course that this would be a honorary resignation that all those who fail to reach the established target should have in view. I believe that we need to be fair and I trust my colleagues who are leaders of organisations and I know that they will fight to reach that score, I know that they will get very much involved, I won't establish the respective figure myself, but we are going to establish it depending on each county organisation's potential." 

The Social Democrat leader underscored PSD's objective is to win the presidential elections, when she was asked if the party's objective was to reach the second round. 

She said the party looks "well enough" in the opinion polls, which however, "can change from week to week."

