PM Dancila: I would want with PRO Romania, other parties to build a block to win presidential elections

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, the Social Democrat leader, said she would want, together with PRO Romania and other parliamentary parties, like the National Peasant, Christian Democratic Party (PNTCD) and the Ecologist Party, to build a "block" to help them win the presidential elections, but she denied having addressed an invitation to Victor Ponta to join the government.

"I never had a discussion with Victor Ponta about his party joining or not joining the government, I haven't had any negotiations. I only discussed with Victor Ponta about his party supporting the PSD [Social Democratic Party] candidate in the presidential elections and how we see the restructuring, governance, certain measures to be taken in the next interval, but we did not make a decision regarding his party joining the government, taking certain ministers or joining or not joining our party," Viorica Dancila told Digi 24 private television channel on Wednesday evening, when asked if she invited Victor Ponta, as leader of the PRO Romania party, to join the government, in exchange for his support in the presidential elections.Asked if she would like that to happen, she said: "Most definitely. We will welcome anyone who wants to join us, it's important.""I would want that PRO Romania and other parliamentary parties, like the PNTCD, the Ecologist Party, trade unions, for we are a left-wing party and I believe it's important we stay in touch with the trade unions, non-governmental organisations, to join us and I would like to build a block to win the presidential elections," said Dancila.The Social Democratic leader added she didn't exclude the possibility of PRO Romania joining the government, but she specified she didn't discuss the matter with her colleagues yet."After I discuss this with my colleagues from the National Executive Committee, we will see what is the right decision to make," said Dancila.