PM Dancila, in Portugal, meets Portuguese counterpart, participates in signing health, scientific memoranda

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will meet on Wednesday, with Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, during her official visit to Portugal, and will sign some memoranda on health and scientific collaboration.

According to the agenda of the Government's head, the meeting between Viorica Dancila and Antonio Costa, in the plenum of the two delegations, will be held at the Foz Palace in Lisbon.Subsequently, Prime Minister Danica will attend the signing ceremony of some bilateral documents. A Memorandum of scientific collaboration on the implementation of the Extreme Light Infrastructure - Nuclear Physics (ELI-NP) project will be signed between Romania's Horia Hulubei National Institute of Research and Development for Physics and Nuclear Engineering and Portugal's Higher Technical Institute.A cooperation agreement will also be signed between the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Targu-Mures and the University of Lisbon and a Memorandum of Understanding on health policies between the Health Ministries of Romania and Portugal.On Wednesday, the two prime ministers will hold a joint press statement at the Foz Palace in Lisbon.The visit will continue with a working luncheon hosted by the Portuguese Prime Minister in honor of the Romanian Prime Minister.Premier Dancila will also visit the headquarters of the Champalimaud Foundation. In this context, the head of the Executive will participate in the signing ceremony of the scientific collaboration memorandum between Romania's Horia Hulubei Institute for Research and Development for Physics and Nuclear Engineering and the Champalimaud Foundation of Portugal.Viorica Dancila will further on participate in the inauguration of the Romanian square Rotunda da Roménia in Estoril.