stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila, Lithuanian Speaker of Seimas Pranckietis tackle bilateral relation, European, security agenda in Vilnius

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, Viktoras Pranckietis met on Thursday in Vilnius, the two high dignitaries tackling topics of the bilateral relation between the two countries and issues regarding the European agenda and the security one.


According to a release of the Romanian gov't sent to AGERPRES, the two officials brought to mind the historical importance of 1918 for both Romania and the Republic of Lithuania, given that in 2018, both countries celebrate their Centennial.

The Romanian Premier and the Speaker of the Seimas expressed their satisfaction for the consistency of the bilateral dialogue, at government and parliamentary level, and noted the development potential of the economic cooperation, the release adds.

PM Dancila, on a working visit to Lithuania, presented the stage of preparations of the takeover by Romania of the presidency of the Council of the European Union and had a swap of opinions with Speaker Pranckietis regarding the future of the European project. She has also reiterated that Romania is backing the EU enlargement and that it wishes to keep this topic on the EU agenda during its Presidency of the Council.

As for the security agenda, talks focused on the risks and threats the NATO is confronted with, as well as on the Black Sea region's security situation, the release adds. agerpres

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.