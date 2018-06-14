PM Dancila, Lithuanian Speaker of Seimas Pranckietis tackle bilateral relation, European, security agenda in Vilnius

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, Viktoras Pranckietis met on Thursday in Vilnius, the two high dignitaries tackling topics of the bilateral relation between the two countries and issues regarding the European agenda and the security one.

According to a release of the Romanian gov't sent to AGERPRES, the two officials brought to mind the historical importance of 1918 for both Romania and the Republic of Lithuania, given that in 2018, both countries celebrate their Centennial.The Romanian Premier and the Speaker of the Seimas expressed their satisfaction for the consistency of the bilateral dialogue, at government and parliamentary level, and noted the development potential of the economic cooperation, the release adds.PM Dancila, on a working visit to Lithuania, presented the stage of preparations of the takeover by Romania of the presidency of the Council of the European Union and had a swap of opinions with Speaker Pranckietis regarding the future of the European project. She has also reiterated that Romania is backing the EU enlargement and that it wishes to keep this topic on the EU agenda during its Presidency of the Council.As for the security agenda, talks focused on the risks and threats the NATO is confronted with, as well as on the Black Sea region's security situation, the release adds. agerpres