PM Dancila meets Czech Senate President Kubera;talks aimed efficiency of Czech-Romanian partnership, consolidation of economic relations

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met on Friday in Prague with President of the Czech Republic Senate Jaroslav Kubera. During the meeting the PM underscored the efficiency of the Romanian-Czech partnership and the concrete progresses recorded in strengthening the economic relations.

The meeting took place within the official visit that Prime Minister Dancila pays to the Czech Republic.

On this occasion, PM Viorica Dancila highlighted the efficiency and solidarity of the Romanian-Czech partnership and endorsed the opportunity to increase the frequency of the high-level contacts, but also of the parliamentary committees between the legislative bodies of Romania and the Czech Republic, according to a Gov't press release sent to AGERPRES.

The Romanian official mentioned the concrete progresses recorded in strengthening the Romanian-Czech economic relations and she especially referred to the volume of bilateral trade in 2018, which represents a record in relation to the previous years.

Prime Minister Dancila highlighted the importance of putting in some sustained efforts to strengthen the ties between the business circles of Romania and the Czech Republic, and showed the need to extend bilateral sectoral cooperation.

Moreover, the PM mentioned what are Bucharest's expectations regarding the participation of the Czech Republic Senate's representatives in the events, manifestations at parliamentary level within the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council.

PM Dancila also referred to Romania's Presidency at the EU Council, highlighting the legislative projects that are close to completion or at an advanced negotiation stage at the level of the Council of the European Parliament.

She underscored the necessity of a strong and unitary Europe in all its dimensions - political, economic, social - without discriminations among its members on regional, economic-financial and social policies criteria. At the same time, Dancila defined the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework as one of the key files of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council, the Government release showed.