PM Dancila meets EU head Donald Tusk, reaffirms Romania's support for strong, division-free Europe

Premier Viorica Dancila met on Thursday, in the context of her visit to Brussels, with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, the Prime Minister reaffirming Romania's support for a strong and unitary Europe, free of divisions among its members, while the European official stressed the importance of conveying a strong message of European unity in the next period, the government said in a release.

Premier Dancila voiced appreciation for the active engagement of the EU head in the debates on the future of Europe and for his commitment to the strengthening of the European project and the shaping of the future strategic agenda of the Union.

The PM reiterated Romania's support for a strong, division-free Europe that stays united in all its political, economic and social dimensions.

The sides also pointed out that the motto of the current Presidency of the Council of the EU - "Cohesion - a European common value" - fully reflects this priority, which must guide the action of member states and of the European institutions, the cited source said.

With regard to the Brexit process, Premier Dancila said that the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union will particularly pursue the further observance of the citizens' rights after Great Britain's departure from the European Union.

In the context of discussions on EU action in the Eastern neighborhood, Viorica Dancila reaffirmed support for maintaining a substantive engagement of the Union towards its partners who expressed the option to further develop relations with the EU.

The Romanian Prime Minister reiterated the support of the Romanian government for organizing the Sibiu Summit due on May 9 in the best possible conditions, emphasizing that the necessary budget is also in place.

In his turn, the European Council President Tusk stressed the importance of conveying a strong message of European unity in the next period, including under the prospect of the Sibiu informal Summit, the government said.

Donald Tusk commended Romania's efforts to advancing the European agenda and assured Romania and the Council of the EU of the European Council's support for the goals of the Romanian Presidency aimed at consolidating the European Union in an inclusive manner that generates concrete results for the citizens, the release concludes.