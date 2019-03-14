PM Dancila meets Speaker Vondracek in Prague to discuss boosting parliamentary dialogue, increasing trade, investments

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday had a meeting with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Radek Vondracek to discuss boosting bilateral parliamentary dialogue, increasing investments and the Czech Republic supporting Romania's accession to the border-free Schengen area.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Government, the meeting took place during on Dancila's official visit to the Czech Republic.

Dancila mentioned the good relationships between Romania and the Czech Republic based on common historical landmarks and on similar or convergent external actions.

The Romanian dignitary advocated for an intensification of the bilateral parliamentary dialogue at both high level and at the level of the working commissions and encouraged the participation of officials from the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic in the parliamentary actions organised under Romania's presidency of the EU Council.

She pointed to an increase in bilateral trade, as well as of the Czech investment in Romania. She underscored the need to inform the Romanian business communities about the opportunities offered by the Czech market as well as to develop sectoral co-operation between Romania and the Czech Republic.

Dancila mentioned a rapid pace at which the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council started and is being unfolded, as well as the beneficial impact of the efforts regarding negotiations over active legislative files.

She pointed out that the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU supports the idea of inclusive development of the European Union that entails overcoming the East-West and North-South divisions, old/new member states divisions, designed to create a unitary space of competitiveness and cohesion across the whole Union. At the same time, she called the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027 one of the key files of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The Czech high-ranking official reaffirmed the Czech Republic's support for Romania's accession to the Schengen area.

The two officials voiced interest in co-operation in various regional formats, with Vondracek mentioning to the point the Visegrad format, and Dancila mentioning the Romania-Bulgaria-Greece-Republic of Serbia quadrilateral co-operation format.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is paying an official visit to Prague, the Czech Republic, today at the invitation of his Czech counterpart. The schedule of the visit includes meetings with high-ranking Czech officials - Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Radek Vondracek and Senate Chairman Jaroslav Kubera.