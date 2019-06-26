 
     
PM Dancila: National Flag - a symbol of identity, past and the values that define us

The National Flag, a symbol of identity, past and the values that define us, moves us and brings back the light in our hearts in all the important moments of history and our successes as a nation, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday. 


"We are celebrating today the National Flag, a symbol of identity, past and the values that define us. It moves us and brings back the light in our hearts in the important moments of history and our successes as a nation and brings us to mind where our origin is. On this day, I urge you to reflect upon the importance of patriotism and love for your country these days and to speak to the younger generations about our history full of sacrifices," the Prime Minister wrote on her Facebook page. 

She also added that "the anchoring of our national conscience " and pride that we are Romanians "must stay alive" in all these moments of our existence.

