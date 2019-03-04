PM Dancila: No repeal of OUG No. 114; with ongoing dialogue, amendments will follow for sure

Premier Viorica Dancila said on Monday that the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 114/2018 will not be repealed, but will be amended by the government.

"[At the Prime Minister's Question Hour in the Chamber of Deputies] I didn't punctually detail the changes we intend to make to the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 114. There is a dialogue ongoing and we will definitely make some changes. Mr. [Finance Minister] Teodorovici engaged in dialogue with the banks, I myself entered dialogue with energy representatives, there have been several meetings with business people representatives; when we will look at all these aspects we will see what we will keep, what we will change, but what I want to tell you is that we will not repeal OUG No. 114. It also has good aspects, and I think that all those who support its repeal are not considering these positive aspects for the citizens, and I am referring first of all to wages, pensions, the Investment Fund, investments. We didn't have punctual discussions, we will have discussions this week and we will come up with all the measures," the Premier said at the Palace of Parliament.

Dancila added that OUG No. 114/2018 will be amended through emergency ordinance, and most of the debates on this issue, Pension Pillar 2 included, will be held this week.

The PM said she did not receive signals about certain investors planning to leave Romania, but on the contrary, there are investors who want to come to our country.

"I've said it at the government meeting last week that from now on I will no longer adopt any emergency ordinance unless the process is transparent and there is a dialogue on the respective piece of legislation," the Premier said.

PM Dancila also said that she would like the ordinance amending the emergency ordinance on the Justice package to enter the government meeting on Tuesday, but this depends on the opinion that will be given by the Superior Council of the Magistrates.