PM Dancila on GRECO report: These things must be clarified by magistrates; we should take the Netherlands as example

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, in relation to the topics signaled by the GRECO report, said that "these things must be clarified by the magistrates" and also that "justice needs to be done by those in the judicial and not by the Romanian President, the Romanian Prime Minister or other political forces."

"This is double measure, since we were talking about double standards, including from Mr President Iohannis. On the one hand, we have a referendum that specifies we are not allowed to issue emergency ordinances, we are not allowed to intervene in the justice business, which is fair and, on the other hand, we are asked to intervene. So, I don't believe that justice is done depending on how it benefits or disadvantages a person, regardless of that person's position in the Romanian state. Second of all, the GRECO report is dated in March. Which means before the referendum. I saw that Mr President refers to the May 26 referendum. More than that, I saw it is a great debate among judges and prosecutors, magistrates. I believe that these things must be clarified by the magistrates and we need to take the Netherlands's example, which sent a letter to GRECO and said that when the magistrates reach consensus it will come with the specifications related to GRECO," Viorica Dancila on Thursday told DC News.

The PM added there are 14 European states, among which France, Germany, the Netherlands, which "did not implement everything in the GRECO Report, while they explained all the observations very all."

"I believe that this is how we should do it too and, if, indeed, we want to and we don't have a double measure, according to what benefits us when it comes to justice, for justice must reach a consensus and then we take a measure. But I saw the opinions are divided and I believe justice must be done by those in the judicial and not by the Romanian President, the Romanian PM or other political forces," said Dancila.

Romania made very little progress in adopting measures to prevent corruption among MPs, judges and prosecutors and to respond to the concern related to the controversial reform of the judicial system it draws the attention of the anti-corruption body of the Council of Europe, GRECO, in two reports published on Tuesday.