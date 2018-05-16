PM Dancila on meeting with President Iohannis: He didn't request my resignation

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis didn't request her resignation at the meeting on Tuesday held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with the head of the Executive responding thus to a question of Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Liviu Dragnea after the meeting on economic topics that was attended by the two dignitaries at the Parliament Palace.

"No, Mr President didn't request my resignation, but it seemed inappropriate even the resignation request coming from Mr President and I told Mr President this thing. No, it was a discussion in terms of the president's standpoint and the prime minister's standpoint, a prime minister who has a governing programme in which we also have included a chapter regarding the foreign policy, that Romania's Parliament voted and which the Foreign Affairs Minister and the Government should put into practice," Dancila stated.Liviu Dragnea intervened with the question "Did he request your resignation at that meeting?" after a journalist asked Viorica Dancila about the discussion the she had with President Klaus Iohannis, taking into account that the head of state requested her resignation twice over the past ten days.