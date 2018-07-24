PM Dancila reconfirms Romania's firm support for Montenegro's accession to EU

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila reconfirmed on Wednesday the firm support for Montenegro's accession to the EU as soon as possible, on the basis of its own merits and the fulfillment of the accession criteria, according to a press release issued by the Government for AGERPRES.

Viorica Dancila, on an official visit to Montenegro, had a meeting with her counterpart Dusko Markovic on Wednesday. The agenda of talks between the two officials included bilateral cooperation, NATO cooperation, the status of Montenegro's European path, and the latest developments in the region."The two senior dignitaries have expressed their interest in deepening relations in all areas of common interest, with emphasis on economic cooperation, increased trade and deepening the sectoral energy cooperation, focusing on interconnectivity, and also environment, tourism and home affairs. In this sense, it was agreed to intensify the ministerial dialogue, and a meeting between the Energy ministers was proposed. Moreover, the officials expressed the intention to activate the bilateral contacts at the working level and to prepare direct contact platforms between the business communities of the two countries, deciding to hold a common economic forum," reads the quoted release.The Romanian prime minister emphasized the importance that the forthcoming Romanian presidency of the EU Council in the first half of next year will give to the EU's enlargement policy and "reconfirmed the firm support for Montenegro's EU accession as soon as possible, on the basis of its own merits and the fulfillment of the accession criteria."Viorica Dancila reaffirmed, in this context, "the full availability of our country to provide the relevant expertise and technical assistance in this process, continuing the exchange of experience that has been successfully carried out so far through bilateral cooperation mechanisms and instruments, in areas of interest for the Montenegrin side in the accession negotiations."According to the communiqué, the Romanian dignitary conveyed "the special appreciation for the clear strategic option of the Montenegrin state and noted that one year since joining NATO, the opened consistent reform process will also be a benefit to the success of the EU accession negotiations."During the meeting, the Romanian side expressed the conviction that the increased participation of Montenegro in the relevant regional cooperation initiatives, such as the projects developed under the EU Strategy for the Danube Region, represents a natural continuation of the consolidation of the European path of the entire region.