PM Dancila requests declassification of protocols concluded between SRI and other institutions of state

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
viorica dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila requested "the declassification of protocols concluded between the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and other institutions of the state," according to a release of the Government sent to STIRIPESURSE.RO


The quoted source mentions that the Prime Minister's demarche resulted following "the public interest regarding the clarification of some extremely important matters for the functioning of Romania as a democratic state in which the separation of powers functions, as well as the official position expressed today by the Presidential Administration."

