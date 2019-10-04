PM Dancila: Romania's first women president will look like a family to me

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila who is the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections stated that Romania of the first woman president will look like "a family" for her, adding that as the first woman president, she will have the same approach as she had as the first woman prime minister.

"Romania of the first woman president will look like a family for me, a family in which I have to take care of everyone, whether I'm talking about women, family, our grandparents, children. The first women president will have the same approach as the first woman prime minister, meaning she will love people in the same way, she will seek to be always among them, she will be just as hardworking and she will fight for every Romanian. I believe that this should be the approach of the first woman president, bring balance, take care, just as any woman takes care in her family of the family members, the first woman president has the duty to take care of all Romanians as if they were her own. Therefore, I believe that we need balance, we need consensus, we need calmness, we need inter-institutional cooperation," Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday evening at Romania TV private broadcaster, when asked how Romania's first woman president would look like, in her view.She added that the need of inter-institutional cooperation and balance is valid also for the situation in which the Gov' doesn't have the same political color with the one that the president wants. "The President, normally, should have an approach in terms of politics, he/she should cooperate with everyone for the good of the country," Viorica Dancila mentioned.