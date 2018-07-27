PM Dancila: Romania strongly supports Republic of Macedonia's European path

Romania strongly supports the Republic of Macedonia's European path and is fully available to technically support this process, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Friday, in Skopje.

"I am convinced that for you, but also for Romania, the invitation to become a NATO member represents an important step, but also the European path that must be encouraged and I hope that at the referendum you will carry out end-September, the results be positive and encourage the Republic of Macedonia's European path. My presence here as Romania's prime minister, a state that is due to take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in a few months, as of 1 January 2019, shows our firm support for the Republic of Macedonia's European path. We know Macedonia's next report is due at the end of June 2019, we hope we have a consensus within the European Union, so that at the end of 2019 you start the negotiation chapters, where Romania is completely available to grant you with technical support," premier Viorica Dancila told the press conference held alongside Government head of the Republic of Macedonia Zoran Zaev, according to a video recording posted on the Executive's Facebook page.The Romanian prime minister reiterated our country's support for the Western Balkans region."I would like to assure you of our support, I would like to assure you of our desire to cooperate the best way possible from a regional point of view, our backing for the Western Balkans during Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU and I wish you every success in the reforms you have kicked off but also in the pro-European and pro-Atlantic process," Dancila said.