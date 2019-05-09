PM Dancila: Romania will continue to be supporter of European project based on convergence, cohesion, solidarity, sustainable development

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says in a message sent on Europe Day that Romania will continue to be a supporter of the European project based on convergence, cohesion, solidarity and sustainable development, and our country wishes a strong European Union, where all member states receive equal, non-discriminatory treatment.

"The European Union is a project in full change, which forces us to keep up with the present, so that the future does not surprise us. Romania is part of this project and we feel responsible, equally with the other member states, for the Europe we will leave to future generations. Romania will continue to be a supporter of the European project based on convergence, cohesion, solidarity and sustainable development. We remain deeply attached to European values and we want a strong European Union in which all member states benefit from equal, non-discriminatory treatment, irrespective of the size of the territory, geographic location or seniority in the EU," the prime minister said, according to a press release issued by the Government.According to the head of the Executive, the European project "was born out of a desire to live in peace and prosperity" and, in the current context, European citizens want a safe Union, able to provide solutions to new internal and external challenges and more active globally."Shaping the European future is a complex process in which decisions must take into account the expectations of the citizens expressed in the debates and the voice of their representatives in the European Parliament," said Dancila.She drew attention to the fact that Romania, as the state holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union, managed to unblock the discussions on several important issues for the European future.Romania is also responsible for organizing the European elections scheduled for the end of this month, 40 years after the first European Parliament elections.She added that, almost seven decades after the Schuman Declaration announcing the foundation of the European project that Romania is part of, our country looks "confidently towards their joint future and the efforts of those involved in its shaping."