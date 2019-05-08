PM Dancila says gov't to approve convergence programme, set its 2019 deficit at 2.78pct of GDP

The Romanian government will approve under a memorandum its convergence programme 2019, Prime Minister Premier Viorica Dancila said Wednesday, adding that according to the budget planning this year, the government deficit is estimated at 2.78 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"Another document we have on today's agenda is the convergence programme that we will be submitting to the European Union as a component of the European Semester, the main tool for Europe 2020. The convergence programme 2019 is based on the 2019-2021 fiscal-budgeting strategy and the forecast under a medium-term macroeconomic framework. I would like to point out that, according to budget planning this year, the budget deficit is estimated at 2.78 percent of GDP. Romania will keep up its robust economic growth, among the highest inside the EU. We will continue the economic boom, with GDP growth estimated at 5.5pct in 2019 and 5.7pct in 2020," Dancila told the opening of a government meeting on Wednesday.

She added that "investment will be strengthened amidst improving implementation of projects funded by European funds, increasing the income of the population, as well as increasing and diversifying the national financing sources."

"Romania also maintains its commitment to joining the Eurozone in 2024, and in 2018 we have made concrete steps in that respect," Dancila said.

