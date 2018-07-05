PM Dancila says gov't to support employers hiring unemployed, vulnerable groups

The government will increase from 900 lei to 2,250 lei the monthly subsidy to employers hiring young graduates, graduates from among disabled people and unemployed, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Thursday.

"We continue to work towards narrowing the labour deficit, identified nationwide, by increasing the size of subsidies granted to employers. We have a bill on the agenda under which we provided support to employers hiring unemployed people and people from vulnerable groups, as well as those who conclude apprenticeship or internship contracts," Dancila said at the beginning of a government meeting on Thursday.According to Dancila an increase from 900 lei to 2,250 lei will be performed in the subsidy granted to employers hiring young graduates, disabled graduates, unemployed aged over 45, long-term unemployed long-term unemployed and unemployed who are sole financial providers or persons close to retirement age who have a hard time finding a job.At the same time, the size of the activation bonus granted to registered unemployed who do not draw unemployment benefits, will increase from 500 lei to 1,000 lei, said Dancila.She also pointed out that the government will also support employers who conclude apprenticeship or internship contracts. "They will receive, upon request, 2,250 lei per month for the entire period of the apprenticeship or internship contract,' said Dancila.