PM Dancila says Romania's tenure at EU Council's helm, successful

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Thursday that the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union is nearing its end, and the country has successfully fulfilled its mandate and objectives.

"The Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union is approaching its end. The forthcoming Finnish presidency has already taken over the majority of the European Council's formats. We have successfully fulfilled the mandate and objectives we had set to. By the efforts of the governmental team, we have proved our ability to manage complex files and make beneficial decisions for European citizens, some with greater public impact and visibility, others less publicised but equally important. The provisional overall balance at this point, given that our activity continues, is a substantial one," Dancila said at the beginning of a government meeting.

She added that, beyond the legislative files it has closed, the Romanian presidency has lately contributed to the adoption of 56 European Council conclusions in areas such as the European Union's external relations, the fight against terrorism, climate change, education, regional strategies, and the EU industrial policy.

"The Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union has also recently drawn up and presented a revised negotiating box for the future of the European Union's long-term budget that was discussed at a European Council meeting on June 18. I will present the final results in an official European framework, at a plenary session of the European Parliament in early July," said Dancila.