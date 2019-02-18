PM Dancila says Romania to be Moldova's advocate before European institutions

The Romanian Government will continue to help the Republic of Moldova and its members will advocate in favour of Moldova before European institutions, Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday at the 22nd ordinary session of the General Assembly of the Association of Romania's Communes.

She added that she agrees with the idea of a joint government meeting to be also attended by representatives of local administrations.

"We have a very good relationship with the Government of the Republic of Moldova. We have held a joint government meeting together, and your idea of holding another meeting of the two national governments and, of course, the local governments, is a very good idea. Romania tries to help the Republic of Moldova, both under government projects, with help from the government, and also through the efforts that we will deploy while holding the rotating presidency [of the Council of the EU], to show that the Republic of Moldova wants to walk down the European path, that Moldova wants to be closer to Europe, and we will be its advocates and we will speak up for it at European institutions," said Dancila.