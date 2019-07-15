 
     
PM Dancila says she is to resign from PSD helm if their candidate doesn't get to runoff voting

dancila

Prime Minister and chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila has stated on Monday that she will resign for the party helm in case the Social Democrats' candidate in the presidential elections doesn't get to the runoff voting.

"If the PSD candidate doesn't get to the runoff voting [in the presidential elections], I am definitely forced to resign from the PSD leadership," Dancila stated at the end of the PSD's National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting.

The Social Democrats will have their own candidate to run for president in November and the Congress meeting for validating this candidate is scheduled to take place on 3 August, according to the decisions made in the PSD leadership meeting.

