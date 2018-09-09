PM Dancila: The act of education, fundamental for any society's evolution

The act of education is fundamental for the evolution of any society, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila affirmed in a message conveyed on Monday, on the occasion of the new school year's kick off.

"The act of education is fundamental for the evolution of any society, it is crucial for Romania's development. For pupils. the new school year entails the study of new subjects, the discovery of a new way of relating to information, as well as with others around. For the teaching staff, the beginning of the new school year is an occasion to meet again or to make the acquaintance of pupils, to innovate in teaching, as well as the joy in the face of new challenges. For the decision-makers, this occasion embodies the palpable consequences of the measures assumed and it is a litmus paper test, for the creation of other programmes and policies in the field," Dancila said according to a Gov't press release sent to AGERPRES."Teachers have the enormous responsibility and special privilege to mold the minds of those looking at the desk, to instill the courage to think beyond standards and to carve the personalities of future adults. That is why the Gov't that I am leading supports the mentors in education and the pupils, from the youngest to the older, through resources allocated from the budget intended to ensure the incomes and the infrastructure necessary to a high-performing education system," Dancila showed."I am aware that as regards education - this national priority, alongside Health - have taken important steps, but the essential ones are yet to come. Romania can make great strides in its development as provider of quality, modern education system, in line with European trends and which meets the labour market challenges. At this new beginning, I wish the children and the youth to be excited about knowledge, to the parents to be proud of their success and to the teachers to follow their calling!" Prime Minister Dancila further said.