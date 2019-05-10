PM Dancila: The political decision of some member states impede us to join Schengen Area

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Friday in Arad that "the political decision of some member states impede us to join the Schengen Area," adding that following the informal Summit in Sibiu decisions should be made that can also be noted Romania.

"The Sibiu Summit is important for our country, each country which holds the rotating presidency has an informal summit. What's important is that within this summit decisions be made that can also be noted in Romania. This is why I asked Mr President [Klaus Iohannis] to talk about Schengen in his discussions with the European leaders, because we know that it's about a political decision, we met the technical conditions to join Schengen ever since 2011, an aspect also confirmed by the European Commission. But the political decision of some member states impede us to join the Schengen Area. I requested Mr President to take advantage of this summit, to talk to the European leaders, because we are in Romania and, let's bring as a result of this summit, something of interest for our country and for the Romanians," Dancila stated.

The Prime Minister paid a visit, for a few hours, to Arad country, alongside several ministers, including the Helathcare Minister, the Finance Minister, the Agriculture Minister and the Culture Minister. The governmental delegation toured the landmarks of the town of Lipova and carried out talks with the Arad Prefecture regarding the funding of some projects.