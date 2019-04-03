PM Dancila: Three months into term at EU Presidency, 88 files finalised

Three months into Romania's term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Romanian ministers together with the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU have finalized 88 files, Premier Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday.

"We continue to achieve very good results in exercising the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union. In these three months of term, the ministers together with the expert teams under their coordination and with Romania's Permanent Representation, have finalized 88 files they had on the working table, concerning all areas: finance, border security, agriculture, energy, digitization, transport, jobs and health," Dancila said at the beginning of the government meeting.

The Premier added that Minister Nicolae Hurduc is chairing this Wednesday the informal meeting of the member states' Ministers of Research and Innovation that discusses ways to intensify scientific cooperation.

"At the end of this week, Minister of Finance Eugen Teodorovici will welcome in Bucharest all the EU Finance Ministers and central bank governors at the informal ECOFIN meeting. The elements of the multi-annual financial framework, the way to follow regarding the union of capital markets and the challenges posed by labor mobility will be discussed. In a first, representatives of the social partners will also participate in this informal meeting. Our desire is that the important decisions for the European project be taken by consulting all the parties involved. Also this week we are hosting a series of meetings of experts from the member states on various topics such as education, food safety, employment, agricultural research, and where the lines to be followed for increasing the living standards of the European citizens will be established," Dancila said.

