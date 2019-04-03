 
     
Laura Codruta Kovesi: 'Court ruled to lift judicial control ordered in my case'

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Laura Codruta Kovesi

The Supreme Court upheld this Wednesday the complaint of former anti-corruption head Laura Codruta Kovesi and ruled to lift the judicial control imposed on her by the Magistrates' Investigation Section in the case where she is charged of abuse of office, bribery and false testimony in connection with the repatriation of fugitive former FNI director Nicolae Popa.

The decision of the Supreme Court was announced by Kovesi who was present in the courtroom as the ruling was read. AGERPRES .

