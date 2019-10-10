PM Dancila to Opposition MPs: I don't believe you agree to early elections

The MPs of the Save Romania Union (USR) and of the Opposition do not agree to early elections, claimed on Thursday Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, at the debate for the censure motion filed by the National Liberal Party (PNL).

"You said you wanted early elections. Esteemed colleagues, you vote for the motion, you vote for early elections? Let me hear you! Do you agree with early elections? I don't think so. And I'd like to see a proposal for early elections come here and Romanians should watch how many of you say 'yes' and vote for early elections. Let's be fair to the end, because you wouldn't agree to this and you are for elections on time," said the Prime Minister in her final address in the debates on the motion.In her opinion, USR chair Dan Barna "is subordinating himself through this game" to presidential candidate Klaus Iohannis."Mr. Barna, maybe you don't realise it, but through this game, through this purpose ([e.n.- early elections] you are permanently subordinating yourself to Klaus Iohannis. I believe you should take this into account so that the coming period does not confirm this statement," the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) added.