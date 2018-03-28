PM Dancila: Transgaz becomes regional actor by signing privatisation contract of Vestmoldtransgaz company

Transgaz became the main regional actor by signing the privatisation contract of the Vestmoldtransgaz company, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday in the opening of the Government sitting. She added that the demarche represents a reason of joy in terms of energy interconnection between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

" (...) I want to share you very good news, namely the signing of the privatisation contract of the Vestmoldtransgaz company and Transgaz, concluded in the presence of Economy Minister Danut Andrusca and his Moldovan counterpart, Mr Chiril Gaburici. From now on, we can say that Transgaz has become a regional actor, but at the same time, we are delighted by the interconnection in terms of energy between Romania and the Republic of Moldova," PM Dancila stated.According to a release of the relevant ministry, the privatisation contract of the Vestmoldtransgaz company was signed on Wednesday in Chisinau, in the presence of Romanian Economy Minister Danut Andrusca and his Moldovan counterpart Chiril Gaburici.Danut Andrusca stated that, in respect to the relationship with the Republic of Moldova, Romania carries out the politics of facts, not of words, and the signing of the privatisation contract is a proof in this regard, and a first step in carrying out the Union.Furthermore, he firmly advocated for strengthening the partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova in the economic area, the release mentions.

