PM Dancila: Up to now we have no records of people being in danger in flood-hit localities; Danube still under observation

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that, up to now, there are no records of people being in danger in the 48 localities of 11 counties hit by the recent floods, but the Danube river remains under observation, as a hydrological code has been issued for flood risk on this river, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated.

"The increasing temperature and the snow melting quickly created problems in some localities, where the authorities have been in alert for more than 48 hour. Up to now we know about 48 localities of 11 counties being affected by the floods, but the important thing is that no one is in danger and there is only a small number of houses affected. Three national roads were still closed this morning and other three subjected to restrictions," the Prime Minister explained in the opening of the Government meeting.Dancila also added that, in the next interval, "the Danube remains under observation, as a hydrological code has been issued for flood risk on this river.""I want to thank the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Water and Forests for their good cooperation and monitoring of the existing situations and for being ready, even now, to intervene at any time, in case we are confronted with new floods or landslides," said the head of the Executive.

AGERPRES .