PM Dancila: We are adopting new measures to achieve 'District for Justice'

On Monday's sitting, the Government is to pass new measures in view of achieving the "District for Justice," Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated.

"In today's sitting, we are adopting new measures in view of achieving the 'District for Justice', a long-awaited project that represents one of the measures assumed under the 2018-2020 governing programme. Through a Government decision, we are approving the functional reconversion programme of this investment objective with strategic potential for the development of the Capital. We also mandate the Ministry of Justice to initiate the procedures for carrying out the expropriation, design and execution procedures necessary to start this project," Dancila stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.She added that this "District for Justice" will ensure the headquarters of the institutions belonging to the judicial system and its functional scheme will take into account the re-group of the spaces designed to court houses and Prosecutor's Offices attached to them, with the headquarters in Bucharest, as well as of other institutions of the judiciary.