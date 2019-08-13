PM Dancila: We are not considering restructuring in near future, we are thinking of reshuffle

The Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, said on Monday, at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Committee, that the PSD is not considering a restructuring of the Government, but a reshuffle of the ministers who did not achieve results, while stressing that the party she leads does not accept an ultimatum from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule).

"The PSD does not accept an ultimatum. I believe that the discussions within an alliance are applied discussions, a constructive dialogue. We cannot talk about an ultimatum given by the PSD to ALDE or by ALDE to the PSD. I discussed with Mr. Tariceanu about the governing program, we talked about restructuring. Within the National Executive Committee we discussed about a reshuffle. We are not envisaging a restructuring in the near future, but we are thinking about a reshuffle of the ministers who did not achieve results and the adjustment of the governing program so as to meet the needs of the population. We cannot talk about an ultimatum. We are talking about cooperation within the alliance and constructive dialogue and I think this is very important both for the present and for future cooperation," said Viorica Dancila.