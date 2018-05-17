PM Dancila: We want budget to strengthen convergence efforts between member states, European citizens

Romania wants a budget "to continue to strengthen the real convergence efforts between the member states and the European citizens," Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday about the future multiannual financial framework of the EU.

"Regarding the negotiation over the future multiannual financial framework, we have shown that we want a budget to continue to strengthen the efforts of real convergence between member states and European citizens. I reaffirmed (...) Romania's entire willingness to constructively relate to the future negotiations at European level, and also to channel efforts towards a substantial advance of negotiations during its mandate at the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the H1 2019 to enable a political agreement in due course, in this file," Prime Minister Dancila said after a meeting with the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Elzbieta Bienkowska, which took place on Thursday at Victoria Palace.The head of the government said she also discussed with the European Commissioner about the importance of the European and national industry and highlighted Romania's attention to "the upgrading and digital transformation of its industrial base."''I have tackled in the discussions the importance of the European single market of which Romania is an integral part, the development of the single market in its 25 years of existence and we agreed it is necessary to continue measures to entirely and duly implement the existing legal framework," said Dancila.The premier also said that the discussions referred also to the preparation of Romania's presidency of the Council of the European Union.