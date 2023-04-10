PM demands from research minister legislative package to debureaucratize way grants are managed

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca demanded on Monday, from Minister of Research, Digitalization and Innovation, Sebastian Burduja, the setting up an inter-ministerial working group to come up with a set of legislative proposals in order to debureaucratize the way research grants are managed, so that the measures are adopted and become operational in September of this year.

The Prime Minister made the announcement, on Monday, during the speech given at the opening ceremony of the International Conference "Smart Diaspora 2023. Diaspora in higher education, science, innovation and entrepreneurship" organized at the Romanian National Opera Hall in Timisoara.

"It is not acceptable that a German researcher can purchase a re-agent in 5 hours, and a Romanian researcher in 5 months. Until the signing of the reintegration grants, estimated in August-September, I ask you to have the debureaucratization legislation adopted and operational. Researchers must to stay in the laboratory, to take care of the content of the research activities, the dissemination of the results, their realization and exploitation through startups or spin-offs, not to waste time with papers and to sink into the bureaucracy", Nicolae Ciuca said.

At the same time, the prime minister asked the minister, following the discussions held during the conference, to propose to the Government five fields of science to be financed as a priority.

The prime minister appealed to the Romanian researchers in the diaspora to follow the opportunities envisaged by the Government in order to attract them to return to the country

"Soon the results will be published and 120 grants of over 1 million EUR will be contracted for researchers from the diaspora, Romanians and foreigners. Together and with the researchers from Romania, more and more, I want to ask you to create a critical mass of excellence, a critical mass necessary for a paradigm shift, a critical mass necessary for a translation of the Romanian economy from simple production, based on external know-how, to a production based on domestic research, development and innovation that will give us leads to where we Romanians deserve", declared Nicolae Ciuca.

At the same time, the prime minister launched an appeal to the entire political class in Romania to collaborate in order to create the necessary conditions for the return home of Romanian researchers from the diaspora.

Last but not least, the Prime Minister welcomed the presence at the event of the researchers from the Republic of Moldova and the relevant Moldovan minister. AGERPRES