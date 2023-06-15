PM-designate Ciolacu: I am convinced solutions will be found together to demands by healthcare unions.

Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu on Friday said that he will meet the former and current minister of finance, and that he asked to meet National Bank of Romania's Governor Mugur Isarescu on Monday to find financial solutions to the demands by the healthcare trade unionists, saying that he believes such solutions will be found, told Agerpres.

"I am firmly convinced that we will find solutions together," Ciolacu said on Thursday in response to a question.

He added that he had a meeting on this subject with a healthcare union leader together with the former Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, during which certain things were negotiated.

"There are two healthcare trade unions; former Prime Minister Nicole Ciuca and I met only one union leader (...) Things were done, they were completed and placed on the agenda of the meeting of the Government in Annex 2; certain things were negotiated and they will be included in future government sittings," said Ciolacu.