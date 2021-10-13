PM-designate Ciolos: Whoever assumes government in next weeks, months makes a sacrifice

Whoever assumes the government in the next weeks and in the next months will make a sacrifice, prime minister-designate Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday.

Ciolos had a first meeting with the leaders of the PNL (National Liberal Party), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) and the parliamentary group of national minorities in view of forming a new government.

"Whoever assumes the government in the next few weeks and in the next few months will make a sacrifice. The party that assumes the government in the next few months is making a sacrifice anyway, because it will be a very difficult period. I do not think there is greater sacrifice than governing in this period from a political point of view and we are not afraid of any other form of sacrifice," the Save Romania Union leader said at the end of the meeting, asked if he considered himself a "sacrificial prime minister".