PM-designate Citu: In the shortest while, I will submit to Parliament government members list and programme

Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu stated that, in the shortest while, he will present to the Parliament the list of the government members and the governing programme, and he voiced hope that PSD (Social Democratic Party) "won't delay" the investiture procedures.

"This is a proposal that honours me and makes me feel even more responsible, and I will discuss with our partners in Parliament to build a majority and, together with Ludovic Orban, to establish a calendar of negotiations. (...) My appointment guarantees the continuity of the PNL (National Liberal Party) governance, and the strategic orientation of the party to help Romania escape PSD. In the shortest while, I will present to the Parliament the list with the government members and the governing programme, and I hope that this time PSD will no longer delay the calendar," stated Florin Citu on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace.