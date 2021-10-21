PM-designate: I understood entrusted mandate as responsibility gesture to overcome crisis

PM-designate Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday negotiations with "all responsible forces" in order to form a Government able to get Parliament's approval, agerpres reports.

"I understood that this mandate has been entrusted to me as a gesture of responsibility to be able to overcome the crisis situation we encounter ourselves in. (...) In this sense, we shall negotiate with all responsible forces, so that we manage to form the government at the shortest and so that the government be able to get approval," Ciuca said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Interim Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca was designated on Thursday by President Klaus Iohannis as candidate to the prime minister office.Ciuca was the proposal of the National Liberal Party (PNL) for this position, at the consultations with the head of state.