PM-designate: We will give Romanians honesty, competence, integrity, dedication in serving public interest

Prime Minister-designate, Ludovic Orban, stated on Tuesday that the Executive he will lead will give Romanians "honesty, competence, integrity, dedication in serving the public interest and solutions to the big problems" the country is facing.

"I am honored to assume this responsibility on behalf of the PNL [National Liberal Party] and I guarantee that I will put all the experience, all the knowledge, all the energy that I have into serving the public interest. (...) We will give Romanians what they expect from us, namely honesty, competence, integrity, dedication in serving the public interest and solutions for the big problems Romania is facing today," said Ludovic Orban, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

