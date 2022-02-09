 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM discusses with President of Association for Privately Managed Pension Funds about strengthening Pillar 2

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciucă

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting with Radu Craciun, President of the Association for Privately Managed Pension Funds in Romania (APAPR), during which they underscored the need to strengthen the sustainability of Pillar 2 pensions.

According to a press release of the Government, the meeting occasioned a presentation of the results of privately managed pension funds in Romania and proposals have been brought to improve the legislative framework and to ensure a better functioning of both the mandatory private pension system (Pillar 2) and the optional private pension fund (Pillar 3).

"Participants analyzed the regulatory framework, highlighting the need to strengthen the sustainability of Pillar 2 pensions. They also underscored the importance of digitizing the functioning of the private pension system, but also the flexibility of the regulatory regime applicable to investments in private pension funds," according to the same source.

The same press release mentions that the professional organization brings together all pension fund managers and depository banks in Romania, the amounts managed by APAPR member companies currently amounting to almost 19 billion euros.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.