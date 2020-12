PM Florin Citu: I handed over to a professional; I am certain Nazare will continue what I started

Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu, who handed over the portfolio at the Ministry of Finance to Alexandru Nazare, on Thursday, said he was certain that he handed over the ministry to "a professional," who will continue his projects.

"I am sure that what we started this year will continue, especially the digitalization projects of ANAF (Financial Supervisory Authority) and the Ministry of Finance. There is a lot to do. I hope that this year we will introduce e-Invoicing. As I said it before, this would bring almost two percentage points to the budget, about 20 billion lei more, next year. I hope that we will be able to complete the e-Invoicing platform this year. We also spoke about the budget, Nazare and I. Because we need to prepare the budget next, and we looked over the execution we have and especially on the investment projects that were budgeted this year and which - some of them were budgeted just to be there, others were executed. So, for next year, as I said, each ministry will have clear objectives, which will be monitored quarterly and we will see the monthly budget execution," said Citu.