PM Ludovic Orban resumes activity, after second test for 2019-nCoV turns out negative

ludovic orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the Cabinet received the result of the test for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and it turns out negative, informs the Government on Tuesday morning.

"Following this negative result, the prime minister has exhausted the 14-day isolation regime and will resume his current activity at the Victoria Palace. The same will do the other members of the Government who were in the isolation period," reads the information.

We recall that both the prime minister and the other members of the government who were in isolation decided to self-isolate after a meeting of the party attended by Liberal senator Vergil Chitac, who later tested positive for coronavirus, after participating in a NATO meeting in Brussels, where an attendee had been found positive for the new coronavirus.

