PM Marcel Ciolacu on Rosia Montana: Romanians must know the truth

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Saturday stated, in Tulcea, that Romanians must know the truth regarding the Rosia Montana case, and all government documents related to this issue will be made public.

In a press conference held at the end of the Conference of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Tulcea county branch, when asked what Romanians should know about Rosia Montana, Marcel Ciolacu said that the truth makes a stronger society.

"I think that Romanians must always know the truth. The same as in the case with the vaccines, we are also waiting for the truth following the report of the Court of Accounts from the period when you and I were locked up in houses, and others were stealing money that were being paid for non-compliant masks and so on. Any society is stronger and begins to believe that it is going in the right direction when it knows the truth," stated Marcel Ciolacu.

Asked where the compensation will be paid from, if the Romanian state loses the litigation, the prime minister mentioned that "we have macroeconomic stability and we will have to find solutions."

The leader of the Social Democrats referred to Rosia Montana during the plenary session of the Conference of the PSD county branch too.

"I also remind you that this trick led to the emergence of a new political party in Romania - USR (Save Romania Union) - with Mr. Ciolos as prime minister. On the day when Sorin Grindeanu took the oath at the Cotroceni Palace, Mr. Ciolos, in his last minutes as prime minister, signed that Rosia Montana should join UNESCO, although he had a lot of information from all the ministries, and from all the lawyers that, if he did it, there would be a trial and there would be a possibility that Romania loses this trial. This is the truth written in all the documents that are now at the Parliament, and also at the UNESCO Commission. All the documents that are now in the possession of the Government of Romania and in the possession of the ministries will be made public. And I also want to tell Mr. Ciolos who I've seen is very vocal lately, what I also told Mr. Citu [former PM - editor's note] - stay in good health, but leave us alone! We lost a billion with the vaccines, you stole during the pandemic, and Mr. Orban [former PM - editor's note], I don't know how much we will lose or if we will lose with Rosia Montana, but you should have the good sense to stay at home! Leave us in peace! You didn't save Romania, you destroyed Romania. That's what happened," said PSD president Marcel Ciolacu at the end of his speech during the Tulcea PSD County Conference.