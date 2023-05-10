PM of the Republic of Korea Han Duck-Soo pays visit to Bucharest.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck-Soo, is coming to Bucharest on Wednesday.

He will have talks with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, will be received at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis and will have a meeting with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, told Agerpres.

According to the official agenda, the high-ranked Korean official will be received by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday morning, at the Victoria Palace, for a one-to-one meeting, and also a restricted format meeting of the two government delegations.

Also, the two prime ministers will participate in the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the National Company Administratia Porturilor Maritime S.A. [The Administration of Sea Ports - editor's note] and the Busan Port Authority and will hold joint press statements.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea will be received by President Klaus Iohannis during lunchtime, at the Cotroceni Palace.

The meeting with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, will take place during the morning, at the Parliament.