PM Orban, 100 years after first session of Romania's Parliament: It is time for new modernity

Attending a debate marking 100 years since the first session of the Parliament of Romania on Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the current political class ought to work on a new project to regain public confidence.

"As politicians of a Romania that, after half a century of communism, has become democratic again, has regained its deserved place in Europe and in the world, we have to work on a new project that the Romanian society wants. This is the time for a new modernity that is in tune with all the trends of the 21st century. It is up to us to restore the confidence of citizens, especially of the younger generations - the potential of Romania. Today, as we honour a great moment in history, we must understand that there is only one way we can respect this past: through what we do for today's people, and especially for the future and for future generations. We are at a crucial moment when we stand the chance of providing a new course to the history of our country, but same as a century ago, this chance cannot be realised unless trust and unity of opinions on national objectives are restored between the citizens and the political class," said Orban in a speech delivered in the Auditorium of the Romanian Academy.He also said that perseverance and devotion of the elders to a political project meant to determine the progress of the whole society must be a "fundamental" lesson for the current politicians."That first Parliament of Romania was not only the expression of political unity, which was soon to be recognised by international treaties; it was not only an accomplishment of the unity ideal, but also an illustration of the democratic wishes of our nation, which emerged victorious from the Great War. We must never forget that this was the first Romanian legislative forum elected by universal suffrage, a first expression of the great democratic reforms that would continue into the 1920s. (...) Anyone who abandons skepticism and gives voice to doubts about Romania's ability to design and achieve a better future must look only at the exemplary struggle of those generations of founders and learn from their strength. The core of these teachings is loyalty to those we represent as politicians, towards citizens, towards the Romanian society, whose resources of intelligence, skills, character, creativity only wait to be respected and valued, "said Orban.On the other hand, Orban made reference to the absence, from the Academy Hall, of the chairs of the two houses of Parliament."(...) I would have been happy to tell the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies - esteemed vice presidents who represent the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, distinguished members of the Romanian Academy, esteemed guests. Congratulations to the Romanian Academy for this initiative to mark a fundamental moment in the history of Romania, the meeting of the first Parliament of Greater Romania," said Orban, at the beginning of his speech.