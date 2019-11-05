 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban about minimum wage increase: We will make decision based on serious effect analysis

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban juramant

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday that the Executive will make a decision regarding increasing the minimum wage following an analysis of the effects of this measure, underpinned by objective economic indicators and following consultations with social partners, employers' associations, trade unions, civil society. 

"We want to make the decision based on economic indicators which are objective, on the basis of a very serious analysis of the effects of raising the minimum wage and, obviously, with the consultation of social partners, employers' associations, trade unions, civil society," said Ludovic Orban at the Victoria Palace. 

A draft to increase the gross minimum wage starting with next year was discussed, on Monday, in first reading, at the final session of the Government led by ousted PM Viorica Dancila. The former Prime Minister mentioned that her government had in view "increasing the minimum wage, starting with next year, to 2,262 RON, and for employees with higher education and experience of at least one year (...) to 2,620 RON/month". 
(1 euro=rd 4.75 RON).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.