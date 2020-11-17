PM Orban: After nine months, Romania's GDP is by 2.4pct higher than European average

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that, after the first nine months of the year, Romania's Gross Domestic Product is 2.4pct higher than the European average," adding that the prospects for the economic recovery of the country "are very good", according to AGERPRES.

"In all this difficult period we have all gone through, we have tried to be with the business environment, to be with the institutional representatives of the companies and together, based on a constant dialogue, to find the best measures to overcome the difficult situation generated by the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible and to be able to prepare for the relaunch. I am certain that we are heading the right direction, even if, in the 2nd quarter we had a significant economic drop. We have instead an economic growth of 5.6pct in the 3rd quarter. Also, what is certain is that, after the first nine months, Romania's Gross Domestic Product is 2.4pct higher than the European average, and the prospects for economic recovery are very good. It will certainly depend, to a large extent, on government policies, and also on the capacity of the Government to be formed after the elections to lay the foundations for a relaunch on serious grounds," Ludovic Orban told the 27th edition of the National Ranking of Companies 2020.

He added that the government he leads considers the partnership with the business environment to be "the basic pillar of the relaunch."

The Prime Minister congratulated, in this context, the companies awarded at the National Ranking of Companies 2020 for the fact that they went ahead and managed to obtain results, in a difficult period.