PM Orban: All resources must be capitalized on to generate economic development potential

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Constanta Thursday that the Government he leads supports capitalizing on Romania's all natural resources "in a way that generates economic development potential".

Present at the beginning of the works on the submarine pipeline within the Midia - MGD natural gas development project, the Executive's head stated that investments in projects for capitalizing on natural resources can "lead to an increase in the quality of life in Romania and an increase in the quality of services.""As Government, we encourage the development of other projects as well, because, from our point of view, all resources must be capitalized on in a way that generates economic development potential and, ultimately, leads to an increase in the quality of life in Romania, increased quality of services," Orban said.The prime minister mentioned the budget of one billion euros allocated by the Romanian authorities for the expansion of the gas networks."Let's not forget that the Government I lead has mobilized one billion euros for the project to establish natural gas distributions in localities where there are no such natural gas distributions, so that the Romanian gas reaches the homes of Romanians and, of course, we also support all investments through which natural gas can be capitalized on so as to generate added value, well-paid jobs and quality and competitive products," added Ludovic Orban.