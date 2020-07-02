PM Orban - Alliance for Agriculture meeting: Government proposed investments worth over 400 mln euro

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the representatives of the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation, in which they discussed about support measures for combating the effects of drought, which have affected agricultural crops this year.

"To support the farmers affected by drought, but also to stimulate the small producers to work the agricultural fields, there is need, in the long-term, to rehabilitate the irrigation infrastructure, and one of the objectives of the Government in this sense is the building of the Siret - Baragan canal. The Government has proposed, through the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan, investments worth over 400 million euro in agriculture and the agrifood industry, in the coming years," the Government mentions on Facebook.

According to the quoted source, the representatives of the farmers have also discussed with the Prime Minister regarding solutions to reduce bureaucracy and simplify procedures at the level of the public administration.

Also attending the meeting at the Victoria Governmental Palace were Finance Minister Florin Citu and Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros.