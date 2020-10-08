PM Orban asks for free phone line where people to signal protection rules violations

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked the Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, to establish a TELVERDE line [a free of charge phone line - editor's note] where the citizens will be able to signal such violations of the rules meant for health protection.

"We need to establish and promote a Telverde line so that we will know where to send the control teams depending on the signals we will receive from the citizens who want to get involved and signal to us the violations of the rules meant for health protection.Moreover, the PM asked the control institutions, from the MAI (Ministry of Interior) to the Labour Inspectorate, the State Inspectorate for Road Traffic Control, Public Health Directorates, ANSVSA (National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority), "to mobilize as best as possible to ensure the observation of rules."Orban also asked the Minister of Interior and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, "to stay in permanent touch with the prefects" and monitor the implementation of the legislation on fighting COVID.