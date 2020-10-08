 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban asks for free phone line where people to signal protection rules violations

Facebook
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked the Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, to establish a TELVERDE line [a free of charge phone line - editor's note] where the citizens will be able to signal such violations of the rules meant for health protection.

"We need to establish and promote a Telverde line so that we will know where to send the control teams depending on the signals we will receive from the citizens who want to get involved and signal to us the violations of the rules meant for health protection.

Moreover, the PM asked the control institutions, from the MAI (Ministry of Interior) to the Labour Inspectorate, the State Inspectorate for Road Traffic Control, Public Health Directorates, ANSVSA (National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority), "to mobilize as best as possible to ensure the observation of rules."

Orban also asked the Minister of Interior and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, "to stay in permanent touch with the prefects" and monitor the implementation of the legislation on fighting COVID.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.