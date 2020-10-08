PM Orban asks IntMin Vela to increase number of policemen in civilian clothes and answer to Ombudsman

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday asked Minister of Interior Marcel Vela to increase the number of policemen who operate in civilian clothes and to give a "proper answer" on this topic to the Ombudsman.

"I have started by asking you to mobilize like never before all ministries and institutions involved in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. Mr Minister Vela, I saw that the Ombudsman asked you about the controls the policemen dressed in civilian clothes are making. Give her a proper answer in respect to that. I even recommend you to increase the number of policemen who operate in civilian clothes because we know about many such situations that were reported to us where those who do not observe the rules are warned when the policemen appear," the PM said at the beginning of the government meeting.The Ombudsman asked the Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, on Thursday, to inform her about the normative act based on which the policemen operate in civil clothes to surprise those who do not observe measures meant to combat COVID-19.