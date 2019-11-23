PM Orban at Gaudeamus Book Fair: I will read with interest any book about Ionel Bratianu

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Saturday that he would read with interest any new book about the life and activity of Ionel Bratianu and the leaders of the National Liberal Party to find the reasons that determined their political action.

He was present at the launch of the volumes "Speeches by Ion I. C. Bratianu", which took place at the Gaudeamus Book Fair."Any kind of new book about the life and activity of Ionel Bratianu and the leaders of the National Liberal Party, which are practically associated with most of the achievements of modern Romania, this book and many other books, I will always read them with great interest to find the reasons that determined the political action of Ionel Bratianu and the other outstanding members of the National Liberal Party," said Orban.The head of the Government said that he read and retained from the foreword of the volume the 10 criteria, the decalogue of the statesman Ion I. C. Bratianu."Reading from the foreword to this book, I have retained from the decalogue of a statesman: the existence of a project for the country, the adequacy to the spirit of the time, realism and moderation in international relations, the moral force that Ionel Bratianu demonstrated, political humility, enlightened patriotism, strategic patience, pragmatism, negotiation power and the stature of a statesman acting on behalf of the fundamental interests of the country whose destiny is called upon to achieve for the nation," emphasized Ludovic Orban.